Note: A correction was made to the active cases in Chickasha. There are 214 active cases, not 14.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported a COVID-19 related death from Blanchard on Wednesday.
The woman was in the 65 and older age group.
Blanchard is between Grady and McClain Counties. There have been two deaths from the Grady County portion and three from McClain County.
This brings the COVID-19 death count to 24 for Grady County since the pandemic began.
As of Dec. 9, there have been 3,124 cases and 2,682 recoveries. There are 418 active cases in the county.
Active cases include: Chickasha: 214, Blanchard: 173, Tuttle: 94, Minco: 20, Rush Springs: 17, Ninnekah: 8, Alex: 7, Amber: 7, Verden: 6, Pocasset: 8.
At the state level, OSDH reported 2,307 new cases, 191,525 recoveries and 1,945 deaths. There are 29,523 active cases in the state.
