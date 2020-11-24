The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported that a woman from Verden has died due to COVID-19.
The woman was in the 65 and older age group. This is the 21s COVID-19 related death from Grady County since the pandemic began.
Verden has had a total of 41 cases of COVID-19 and 35 recoveries. There are now five active cases in Verden.
Grady County has had a total of 2,488 cases, 2,028 recoveries. There are 439 active cases in the county, according to OSDH.
Other active cases in the county, including Blanchard which is between Grady and McClain Counties: Chickasha: 166, Blanchard: 192, Tuttle: 124, MInco: 30, Rush Springs: 30, Alex: 10, Ninnekah: 14, Pocasset: 5.
At the state level, Oklahoma has reached a total of 180,610 cases, 145,686 recoveries and 1,664 deaths. There are 33,260 active cases in the state.
