ENID, Okla. — Garfield and Grant counties each saw a rise of one COVID-19 case Saturday, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, which also confirmed a case in a Kingfisher nursing home.
No other information was provided concerning First Shamrock Care Center, in Kingfisher by the OSDH, and administrators with the facility could not immediately be reached for comment. Kingfisher COVID-19 cases remained at 5, after increasing by 2 on Friday, April 10, according to OSDH.
Overall, Oklahoma saw a 4.1% increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma, along with an additional six deaths.
As of Saturday, April 11, 2020, there are 1,868 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 74 from Friday's numbers.
OSDH reports show nearly 28.5% of those new cases came from Washington County in Northeast Oklahoma, which showed a 24-hour increase of 26 cases, going from 57 to 83, according to OSDH.
There have been a total of 94 deaths associated with COVID-19 in Oklahoma since the first officially known case was reported March 6. One of those deaths was reported in Garfield County by the OSDH on Friday, April 10.
The 86-year-old woman died in the first week of April, but confirmation of COVID-19 was just received this week, a health department official said Friday. The number of cases in the county on Friday remained at five but rose to six on Saturday's OSDH report.
The number of COVID-19 cases in Grant County rose to 2, while Major and Woodward cases remained at one each on Saturday. There have been no cases reported in Alfalfa, Blaine or Woods counties.
State numbers
All of the six additional deaths reported Saturday in the state were older than 65, according to OSDH: four women — two in Cleveland and one each in Oklahoma and Pottawatomie counties — and two men — one each in Cleveland and Oklahoma counties.
Oklahoma State Department of Health on Friday released modeling for the estimated impact of COVID-19 for Oklahoma with the date of peak to be April 21.
At the peak, the state Department of Health’s model expects 915 hospitalizations and 458 Oklahomans in ICUs. By May 1, the forecast expects 9,300 Oklahomans will have tested positive for COVID-19 and 469 deaths by May 1.
Families are encouraged to celebrate the holiday weekend and spring festivities virtually, avoiding large gatherings, in order to comply with social distancing guidelines and avoid the spread of COVID-19.
Of the state's 94 deaths, 77 have been in the age group of 65 and older. Twelve have been in the age range of 50 to 64; three in the age range of 36 to 49; and two in the age range of 18 to 35.
There have been a total of 623 cases in the age group of 65 and older; 486 in the age range of 50 to 64; 384 in the age range of 36 to 49; 329 in age range of 18 to 35; 30 in the age range of 5 to 17; and 16 cases in those up to age 4.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
