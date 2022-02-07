Confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 seem to have steadily declined over the last few weeks.
The latest data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows 698 cases in Grady County, which is down 42.9% from the previous week, Dale Thompson, Grady County Emergency Management Director, said.
Thompson said there could be some fluctuation in numbers. Fewer people may have ventured out into the winter storms to get tested last week.
Kean Spellman, Grady Memorial Hospital CEO, said a lot of people are not getting tested for COVID-19, even if they have symptoms. One reason for this avoidance may be that not much can be done for those who become sick, he said.
So far, the BA.2 variant has not gained much traction. Spellman said he is “cautiously optimistic” that the Omicron variant may lead to the COVID-19 virus becoming an endemic disease.
All households in the U.S. are now eligible to receive four free at-home COVID-19 test kits. Visit www.covidtests.gov for more information. According to OSDH, orders typically ship in 7 to 12 days.
The Grady County Health Department said they have testing times available with results back in 24 to 48 hours. Residents can make an appointment at http://osdh.immytech.com/appointment.
To make an appointment to receive a COVID-19 primary, second or booster vaccine, make an appointment at vaccinate.ok.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.