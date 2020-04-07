OSDH: COVID-19 cases in Grady County up to 9, 16 additional deaths in Oklahoma

The confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Grady County has followed a steady increase of one per day. On Tuesday, the Oklahoma State Department of Health confirmed nine cases for Grady County.
Free COVID-19 testing is available until 2 p.m. on April 7 at the Grady County Fairgrounds. Those who wish to be tested must be over the age of 18 or be 16 and accompanied by a consenting parent, have symptoms such as a fever cough, shortness of breath or have had contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19.
April 7 also marks the most additional deaths reported in a single day—16 additional deaths. One death was a man from Tulsa County in the 18 to 35 age group.
There are a total of 67 deaths in the state from COVID-19, according to OSDH.
The state total of confirmed positive cases currently stands at 1,472.
OSHD also reported they are continuing to process more than 11,000 negative COVID-19 test results received from private labs dating back to February. These results will be added to the daily report once the tests have been processed through the system.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
