The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 719 new COVID-19 cases and 12 additional deaths on Wednesday.
This brings the state’s total to 60,118 cases, 50,646 recoveries and 821 deaths.
The deaths reported on Wednesday were all in the 50 to 64 and 65 and older age groups from Adair, Canadian, Cleveland, Choctaw, Creek, Delaware, Hughes, Muskogee, Oklahoma, Tulsa and Washington Counties.
In Grady County, there have been 542 cases, 474 recoveries and seven deaths. According to data from OSDH, active cases are as follows: Chickasha: 19, Blanchard: 30, Tuttle: 26, Minco: 3, Rush Springs: 1, Alex: 2, Pocasset: 1.
In Chickasha, there have been 255 cases, 232 recoveries and four deaths. In Blanchard, there have been 182 cases, 151 recoveries and one death. In Tuttle, there have been 146 cases, 118 recoveries and two deaths. Minco has had 17 cases and 14 recoveries. Rush Springs has had 15 cases and 14 recoveries. Alex has had 14 cases and 12 recoveries. Amber has had 10 cases and 10 recoveries. Ninnekah and Verden have each had seven cases and seven recoveries. Pocasset has had seven cases and six recoveries.
