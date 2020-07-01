The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported a total of 14,112 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 on July 1.
There were two additional deaths reported, both were men in the 65 and older age group from Tulsa County.
To date, there have been a total of 389 deaths and 10,605 recoveries.
In Grady County, there have been a total of 139 cases, 116 recoveries and five deaths. Four of these deaths were from Chickasha, where there have been 74 cases and 60 recoveries. One death was from Tuttle, where there have been 31 cases and 23 recoveries. Minco has had two cases and one recovery.
Blanchard, which is between Grady and McClain Counties, has had 41 cases and 30 recoveries.
Data from OSDH indicates there are no other active cases in Grady County at the time of this report.
