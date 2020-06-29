OSDH: Confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 exceed 13,000

Just three days after passing the 12,000 mark, the state has now had a total of 13,172 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
There have been 385 total deaths. One additional death was reported on Monday, a man in the 65 and older age group from Oklahoma County.
In Grady County, there have been a total of 138 cases, 114 recoveries and five deaths. Four deaths were from Chickasha, where there have been 74 cases and 59 recoveries. One death was from Tuttle, where there have been 30 cases and 22 recoveries. Blanchard, which is between Grady and McClain Counties, has had 36 cases and 30 recoveries.
Data from OSDH indicates there are no other active cases in Grady County.
