The Oklahoma State Department of Health now provides additional information about COVID-19 in Oklahoma, including recoveries, by city.
On Saturday, the OSDH’s Covid Data Dashboard shows two recoveries, six cases and one death in Chickasha. Grady County is up to 20 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, with 12 recoveries and one death.
This information as well as more detailed data is available at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/.
According to OSDH, there are 2,570 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. There were three additional deaths reported in the past 24 hours:
- One in Oklahoma County, a male in the 36-49 age group.
- One in Pottawatomie County, a female in the 65 and older age group.
- One in Wagoner County, a female in the 50-64 age group.
- There are 139 total deaths in the state.
