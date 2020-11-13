Grady County has had an increase of more than 100 active COVID-19 cases since last week.
On Friday, Nov. 6, there were 185 active cases in Grady County, according to data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health. On Friday, Nov. 13, OSDH data shows 288 active cases in the county.
At the state level, on Nov. 6, OSDH reported 17,095 active cases. On Nov. 13, that number has increased to 24,091 active cases.
Grady County has had a total of 1,998 cases, 1,692 recoveries and 18 deaths. Active cases in the county (please note Blanchard is between Grady and McClain Counties) include: Chickasha: 115, Blanchard: 139, Tuttle: 90, Minco: 16, Alex: 12, Ninnekah: 9, Rush Springs: 13, Verden: 3, Amber: 1, Pocasset: 1.
At the state level, OSDH reported 2,667 new COVID-91 cases and 12 additional deaths on Friday. This brings the state’s total to 147,358 cass, 1231,774 recoveries and 1,493 deaths.
