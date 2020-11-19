The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 2,915 new cases of COVID-19 and 18 additional deaths.
This brings the state’s total to 164,340 cases, 132,268 recoveries and 1,588 deaths. There are 30,484 active cases in the state.
In Grady County, there are 391 active cases, 2,244 total cases, 1,834 recoveries and 19 deaths.
Active cases in Grady County include (please note Blanchard is between Grady and McClain Counties): Chickasha: 153, Blanchard: 175, Tuttle: 99, Minco: 27, Rush Springs: 29, Ninnekah: 10, Alex: 10, Amber: 5, Verden: 3, Pocasset: 4.
