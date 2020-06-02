The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 99 total confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Grady County and 71 recoveries.
Total deaths for the county remain at three, all from Chickasha.
OSDH also reported 6,692 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 and 339 total deaths.
Five additional deaths were reported on Tuesday, from Oklahoma, Tulsa and Washington Counties. Four deaths were in the 65 and older age group and one was in the 50 to 64 age group.
