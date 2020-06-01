OSDH: 97 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, 68 recoveries in Grady County

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported a total of 97 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Grady County.
There have also been 68 recoveries and three deaths.
At the state level, OSDH reported 6,573 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, 334 total deaths
OSDH reported on Monday that the COVID-19 data tracker will continue reporting cases by county only, as permitted by state law. OSDH said they will no longer be publishing data by city due to the State’s Catastrophic Emergency Declaration, which expired on May 31.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.