The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 942 new COVID-19 cases and 13 additional deaths on Friday.
This brings the state’s total to 67,642 cases, 57,383 recoveries and 888 deaths.
OSDH is now including rapid test results in the total positive case count, as of Tuesday.
The deaths reported on Friday were all in the 50 to 64 and 65 and older age groups. There were no deaths reported from Grady County today.
Grady County has had a total of 644 cases, 521 recoveries and seven deaths. According to data from OSDH, active cases in the area are as follows: Chickasha: 76, Blanchard: 41, Tuttle: 21, Rush Springs: 2, Alex: 4, Amber: 1, Verden: 1, Ninnekah: 1.
Chickasha has had 328 cases, 248 recoveries and four deaths. Blanchard, between Grady and McClain Counties, has had 222 cases, 180 recoveries and one death. Tuttle has had 156 cases, 133 recoveries and two deaths. Minco has had 18 cases and 18 recoveries. Rush Springs has had 17 cases and 15 recoveries. Alex has had 16 cases and 12 recoveries. Amber has had 11 cases and 10 recoveries. Verden and Ninnekah have each had eight cases and seven recoveries. Pocasset has had seven cases and seven recoveries.
