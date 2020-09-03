Today, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported a total of 61,027 COVID-19 cases, 51,447 recoveries and 835 deaths.
There were 909 new cases and 14 additional deaths reported on Thursday. All were in the 50 to 65 and 65 and older age group. None were from Grady County.
In Grady County, there have been 547 cases, 481 recoveries and seven deaths. Active cases are as follows: Chickasha: 18, Blanchard: 33, Tuttle: 26, Minco: 3, Rush Springs: 2, Alex: 2.
Chickasha has had 258 cases, 236 recoveries and four deaths. Blanchard has had 188 cases, 154 recoveries and 1 death. Tuttle has had 147 cases, 119 recoveries and two deaths. Minco has had 17 cases and 14 recoveries. Rush Springs has had 16 cases and 14 recoveries. Alex has had 14 cases and 12 recoveries. Amber has had 10 cases and 10 recoveries. Verden, Ninnekah and Pocasset have each had seven cases and seven recoveries.
