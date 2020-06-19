The Oklahoma State Department of Health is reported 9,607 confirmed positive cases, 7212 recoveries and 367 total deaths on Friday.
There were three additional deaths reported today, one occurring in the last 24 hours.
The deaths were from Tulsa, Comanche and Muskogee Counties, two males, one female, all in the 65 and older age group.
In Grady County, there have been 123 cases, 109 recoveries and four deaths. All four deaths were from Chickasha, where there have been 66 cases and 59 recoveries. Tuttle has had 23 cases and 18 recoveries. Blanchard, which is between Grady and McClain Counties, has had 28 cases and 26 recoveries.
Otherwise in the county, there appear to be no active cases according to OSDH’s data. Alex has had eight cases and eight recoveries. Rush Springs has had four cases and four recoveries. Amber and Verden have each had two cases and two recoveries. Minco and Ninnekah have each had one case and one recovery.
