The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 869 new COVID-19 cases and 20 additional deaths on Friday.
Active cases in the state continue to decline, according to data from OSDH.
This brings the state’s total to 417,345 cases, 396,736 recoveries and 4,132 deaths. There are 16,477 active cases in the state.
In Grady County, there have been 5,563 cases, 5,319 recoveries and 68 deaths. There are 176 active cases in the county.
By municipality, active cases include: Chickasha: 80, Blanchard (between Grady and McClain): 97, Tuttle: 34, Minco: 4, Rush Springs: 10, Ninnekah: 10, Alex: 7, Amber: 3, Verden: 6, Pocasset: 0.
