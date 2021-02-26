The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 867 new COVID-19 cases and 18 additional deaths on Friday.
This brings the state’s total to 423,023 cases, 405,367 recoveries and 4,320 deaths. There are 13,336 active cases in the state.
Grady County has had 5,631 cases, 5,408 recoveries and 71 deaths. There are 152 active cases in the county. By municipality, active cases include: Chickasha: 75, Blanchard (between Grady and McClain): 83, Tuttle: 34, Minco: 4, Rush Springs: 4, Ninnekah: 6, Alex: 7, Amber: 1, Verden: 2, Pocasset: 0.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.