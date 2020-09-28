The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 861 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death on Monday.
The state crossed the 1,000 death count on Saturday. A total of 1,007 COVID-19 related deaths in the state have been reported since the pandemic began.
OSDH reported a total of 85,194 cases with 13,379 active cases. There have also been 70,808 recoveries.
- Grady County has 302 active cases, 1,083 total cases, 770 recoveries and 11 deaths.
- Chickasha has 158 active cases, 573 total cases, 409 recoveries and six deaths.
- Blanchard has 88 active cases, 331 total cases,242 recoveries and one death.
- Tuttle has 49 active cases, 216 total cases, 163 recoveries and four deaths.
Other active cases in Grady County are as follows: Alex: 20, Minco: 9, Ninnekah: 17, Rush Springs: 3, Verden: 8, Amber: 1, Pocasset: 4, Dibble: 2.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.