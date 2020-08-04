OSDH: 861 new COVID-19 cases, 15 additional deaths

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 861 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 and 15 additional deaths on Tuesday.
This brings the state’s current total to 39,463 COVID-19 cases and 566 deaths.
There were two deaths in the 18 to 35 age group from Canadian and Cherokee Counties. The other 13 deaths were in the 50 to 64 and 65 and older age groups from Adair, Carter, Cleveland, Jackson, McCurtain, Oklahoma and Rogers Counties.
In Grady County, there have been 417 cases, 372 recoveries and six previously reported deaths.
Based off of data from OSHD, active cases in Grady County are as follows: Chickasha: 12, Tuttle: 14, Minco: 4, Alex: 1, Rush Springs: 1.
Four deaths were in Chickasha, where there have been 216 cases and 200 recoveries. Two deaths were from Tuttle, where there have been 97 cases and 81 recoveries.
Blanchard, which is between Grady and McClain Counties, has had 128 cases and 113 recoveries. Minco has had 13 cases and nine recoveries. Alex has had 11 cases and 10 recoveries. Rush Springs has had 10 cases and nine recoveries. Amber has had seven cases and seven recoveries. Verden and Pocasset have each had six cases and six recoveries. Ninnekah has had four cases and four recoveries.
