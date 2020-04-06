OSDH: 8 confirmed positive case of COVID-19 in Grady County

The number of confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Grady County has been increasing by one for several days in a row.
On Monday, the Oklahoma State Department of Health confirmed an additional case, bringing the total for Grady County up to eight.
The state total has increased to 1,327 and five additional deaths due to COVID-19 were reported. One of these deaths, from Oklahoma County, was a man in the 18 to 35 age group. The other deaths include: a man and woman over 65 from Greer County, a female over 65 from Osage County, and a man over 65 from Pottawatomie County.
There have been 51 total deaths in Oklahoma due to COVID-19, as of April 6.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
