On Wednesday, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 8,904 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, 6,898 recoveries and 364 total deaths.
There was one additional death from Oklahoma County, a woman in the 65 and older age group. OSDH said the death did not occur in the past 24 hours, but an exact date was not given.
In Grady County, there have been a total of 120 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, 103 recoveries and four deaths.
All four deaths were from Chickasha, where there have been 65 cases and 54 recoveries.
Blanchard, which is between Grady and McClain Counties, has had 28 cases and 25 recoveries. Tuttle has had 21 cases and 18 recoveries.
Otherwise in the county, there appear to be no active cases according to OSDH’s data. Alex has had eight cases and eight recoveries. Rush Springs has had four cases and four recoveries. Amber and Verden have each had two cases and two recoveries. Minco and Ninnekah have each had one case and one recovery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.