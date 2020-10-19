The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 774 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths on Monday.
This brings the state’s total to 108,073 cases, 92,367 recoveries and 1,173 total deaths.
There are currently 14,533 active cases in the state.
In Grady County, there are 202 active cases, 1,467 total cases, 1,251 recoveries and 14 deaths.
In Chickasha, there are 77 active cases, 734 total cases, 648 recoveries and nine deaths.
In Blanchard, there are 108 active cases, 497 total cases, 388 recoveries and one death.
In Tuttle, there are 38 active cases, 290 total cases, 248 recoveries and four deaths.
Other active cases in Grady County include: Alex: 5, Minco: 18, Ninnekah: 6, Rush Springs: 9, Verden: 4, Amber: 5, Pocasset: 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.