The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported an additional 765 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 and 13 additional deaths on Tuesday.
One death from Cleveland County was in the 50 to 64 age group. The others were in the 65 and older age group from: Caddo, Canadian, Carner, Craig, Delaware, Oklahoma, Pittsburg, Rogers and Tulsa Counties.
The state’s total is currently 44,728 cases, 37,193 recoveries and 618 deaths.
In Grady County, there have been 445 cases, 394 recoveries and seven deaths.
According to data from OSDH, active cases are as follows: Chickasha: 20, Blanchard: 16, Tuttle: 14, Minco: 2, Verden: 1, Ninnekah: 2.
In Chickasha, there have been 228 cases, 204 recoveries, and four deaths. In Blanchard, there have been 139 cases, 122 recoveries and one death. In Tuttle, there have been 105 cases, 89 recoveries and two deaths. In Minco, there have been 14 cases and 12 recoveries. Alex has had 11 cases and 11 recoveries. Rush Springs has had 11 cases and 11 recoveries. Amber has had eight cases and eight recoveries. Verden has had seven cases and six recoveries. Pocasset has had six cases and six recoveries. Ninnekah has had six cases and four recoveries.
