The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported an additional 747 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 and five additional deaths on Friday.
This brings the state’s total numbers to 36,487 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 and 541 deaths. The five deaths reported today were from Cleveland, Creek, Oklahoma and Rogers Counties.
In Grady County, there have been 397 cases, 346 recoveries and six previously reported deaths.
Active cases are as follows according to data from OSDH: 20 in Chickasha, 17 in Tuttle, two in Minco, three in Rush Springs, one in Alex, two in Verden, one in Pocasset, one in Ninnekah and 11 in Blanchard.
Four COVID-19 deaths were from Chickasha, where there have been 212 cases and 192 recoveries. Two deaths were from Tuttle, where there have been 89 cases and 72 recoveries. Minco has had 11 cases and nine recoveries. Rush Springs has had 11 cases and eight recoveries. Alex has had 11 cases and 10 recoveries. Amber has had seven cases and seven recoveries. Verden has had six cases and four recoveries. Pocasset has had six cases and five recoveries. Ninnekah has has four cases and three recoveries. Blanchard, which is between Grady and McClain Counties, has had 118 cases and 107 recoveries.
