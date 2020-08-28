The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 710 new cases of COVID-19 and eight additional deaths on Friday.
This brings the state’s total to 56,260 cases, 47,762 recoveries and 786 deaths.
OSDH reported one recent death in the 36 to 49 age group from Pontotoc County, one death in the 50 to 64 age group from Oklahoma County and the rest were in the 65 and older age group from Blaine, Johnston, Oklahoma, Sequoyah and Tulsa Counties.
In Grady County, there have been 516 cases, 464 recoveries and seven deaths.
According to date from OSDH, active cases are as follows: Chickasha: 20, Blanchard: 24, Tuttle: 17, Minco: 1, Alex: 3, Pocasset: 1.
Chickasha has had 253 cases, 229 recoveries and four deaths. Blanchard has had 168 cases, 143 recoveries and one death. Tuttle has had 132 cases, 113 recoveries and two deaths. Minco has had 15 cases and 14 recoveries. Alex has had 14 cases and 11 recoveries. Amber has had 10 cases and 10 recoveries. Pocasset has had seven cases and six recoveries. Ninnekah and Verden have each had seven cases and seven recoveries.
