The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 705 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 and 11 additional deaths on Thursday.
This brings the state’s total to 46,103 cases, 38,655 recoveries and 638 deaths.
The 11 new deaths reported today included one person in the 36 to 49 age group from Oklahoma County. The rest were in the 50 to 64 and 65 and older age groups from Caddo, Garfield, Haskell, Latimer, Lincoln, Oklahoma, Rogers and Tulsa Counties.
In Grady County, there have been a total of 453 cases, 399 recoveries and seven deaths.
According to data from OSDH, active cases are as follows: Chickasha: 21, Blanchard: 16, Tuttle: 16, Minco: 1, Rush Springs: 1, Amber: 1, Verden: 1, Ninnekah: 2.
Chickasha has had 229 cases, 204 recoveries and four deaths. Blanchard has had 143 cases, 126 recoveries and one death. Tuttle has had 108 cases, 90 recoveries and two deaths. Minco has had 15 cases and 14 recoveries. Rush Springs has had 12 cases and 11 recoveries. Alex has had 11 cases and 11 recoveries. Amber has had eight cases and seven recoveries. Verden has had seven case and six recoveries. Pocasset has had six cases and six recoveries. Ninnekah has had six cases and four recoveries.
