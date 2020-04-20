Chickasha currently has seven cases, one death and three recoveries from COVID-19, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s Covid Data Dashboard.
Moreover, Grady County currently totals 23 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, 14 recoveries and one death.
The Oklahoma State Department of health reported the state of Oklahoma is up to 2,680 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday. There have been a total of 143 deaths as of April 20.
There were three additional deaths; one in the past 24 hours and the other two between April 12 and April 16. These include two in Cleveland County, both males in the 65 and older age group. There was also one in Caddo County, a male in the 50-64 age group.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
