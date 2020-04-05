As of Sunday, there are seven confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Grady County, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
- As of this advisory, there are 1,252 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
- There are an additional four deaths:
- Three in Cleveland County, two males and a female older than 65.
- One in Seminole County, a male older than 65.
- There are 46 total deaths in the state.
- The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) continues to support COVID-19 response operations across Oklahoma. In addition to county health departments operating testing sites, the agency's central warehouse is operating seven days a week to address emergency personal protective equipment (PPE) and supply restocking needs of medical system providers, local health departments, emergency management and first responders.
- Warehouse operations involve the efforts of OSDH staff, Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers, the Regional Medical Response System and the Oklahoma Department of Forestry drivers who are moving a combination of assets from the federal Strategic National Stockpile (SNS) and incoming supplies ordered by the state in order to support the needs of frontline workers in Oklahoma.
- Local public health departments around the state continue to offer drive-thru COVID-19 testing locations across the state. Find the drive-thru locations by clicking here.
- For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
