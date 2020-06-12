OSDH: 7,848 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, 359 deaths

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 116 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Grady County and 94 recoveries on Friday.
The three COVID-19 related deaths in the county were from Chickasha, where 65 cases and 47 recoveries have been reported. In Tuttle, there have been 19 cases and 18 recoveries. Alex has had eight cases and seven recoveries. Rush Springs has had four cases and four recoveries. Amber and Verden have each had two cases and two recoveries. Ninnekah and Minco have each had one case and one recovery.
Blanchard, which is between Grady and McClain Counties, has had 27 cases and 24 recoveries.
At the state level, there have been 7,848 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, 6,391 recoveries and 359 deaths. Two additional deaths were reported on Friday, occurring between June 1 and June 10. Both were men over the age of 65 from Muskogee and Comanche Counties.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
