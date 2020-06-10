OSDH: 7,480 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, 355 total deaths

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 115 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, 87 recoveries and three deaths in Grady County on Wednesday.
The three deaths were in Chickasha, where there have been 65 cases and 47 recoveries.
In Tuttle, there have been 19 cases and 17 recoveries. In Alex, there have been eight cases and four recoveries. In Rush Springs, there have been four cases and four recoveries. In Amber, there have been two cases and two recoveries. In Verden, there have been two cases and one recovery. In Ninnekah and Minco, there have been one case and one recovery, each.
In, Blanchard, which is between Grady and McClain Counties, has had 25 cases and 23 recoveries.
At the state level, there have been 7,480 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, 6,166 recoveries and 355 total deaths.
Two additional deaths were reported on Wednesday, these occurred between June 4 and June 8. Both were in the 65 and older age group, from Cleveland and Seminole Counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.