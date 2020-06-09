The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 7,363 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, 6,073 recoveries and 353 total deaths.
Five additional deaths were reported, all occurring between April 5 and June 7. These deaths were from Oklahoma, Tulsa, Cleveland and Muskogee Counties. Four of the people who died were in the 65 and older age group, one was in the 50 to 64 age group.
The statistics for Grady County appear unchanged from yesterday’s report. On Monday, OSDH reported a total of 115 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 and 83 recoveries in Grady County.
There have been three deaths in the county, all from Chickasha. From yesterday’s report, in Chickasha there have been 65 cases and 44 recoveries. Tuttle has had 19 cases and 17 recoveries. Alex has had eight cases and four recoveries. Rush Springs has had four cases and four recoveries. Amber has had two cases and two recoveries. Ninnekah and Minco have each had one case and one recovery. Verden has had two cases and one recovery.
Blanchard, which is between Grady and McClain Counties, has had 25 cases and 22 recoveries.
