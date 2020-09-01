The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 666 additional cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.
There have also been 805 additional recoveries and nine deaths.
This brings the state’s total to 59,399 cases, 49,989 recoveries and 809 deaths.
Of the nine deaths reported today, one was in the 36 to 49 age group from Adair County. One death was in the 50 to 64 age group from Cherokee County. The rest were in the 65 and older age group from Dewey, Le Flore, Kingfisher, McCurtain, Pittsburg and Tulsa Counties.
In Grady County, there have been 535 cases, 468 recoveries and seven deaths. According to data from OSDH, active cases are as follows: Chickasha:
Chickasha has had 253 cass, 229 recoveries and four deaths. Blanchard has had 177 cases, 150 recoveries and one death. Tuttle has had 143 cases, 116 recoveries and two deaths. Minco has had 17 cases and 14 recoveries. Rush Springs has had 15 cases and 14 recoveries. Alex has had 14 cases and 11 recoveries. Ninnekah and Verden have each had seven cases and seven recoveries. Pocasset has had seven cases and one recovery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.