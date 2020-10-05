The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 665 new cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths on Monday.
This brings the state’s total to 91,982 cases, 12,772 recoveries and 1,055 deaths.
There are currently 12,772 active cases in the state.
In Grady County, there are 238 active cases, 1,217 total cases, 968 recoveries and 11 deaths.
In Chickasha, there are 122 active cases, 636 total cases, 508 recoveries and six deaths.
In Blanchard, there are 90 active cases, 379 total cases, 288 recoveries and one death.
In Tuttle there are 47 active cases, 242 total cases, 191 recoveries and four deaths.
Other active cases in Grady County include: Alex: 12, Minco: 8, Ninnekah: 6, Verden: 4, Rush Springs: 3, Pocasset: 5.
