The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 663 new cases and two additional deaths on Monday.
This brings the state’s total to 117,399 cases, 100,357 recoveries and 1,251 deaths. There are 15,791 active cases.
In Grady County, there are 212 active cases, 1,612 total cases, 1,384 recoveries and 16 deaths.
In Chickasha, there are 90 active cases, 798 total cases, 698 recoveries and 10 deaths.
In Blanchard (between Grady and McClain Counties) there are 84 active cases, 536 total cases, 450 recoveries and two deaths. According to data from OSDH, it appears one death was in Grady and the other was in McClain County.
In Tuttle, there are 52 active cases, 326 total cases, 269 recoveries and five deaths.
Other active cases in Grady County include: Minco: 9, Alex: 8, Rush Springs: 9, Verden: 5, Amber: 2, Pocasset: 3.
