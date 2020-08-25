The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 650 new cases and 14 additional deaths on Tuesday.
This brings the state’s total to 54,172 and the death total to 744.
There have been 45,516 recoveries.
The deaths reported by OSDH on Tuesday were all in the 50 to 64 and 65 and older age groups from Canadian, Oklahoma, Payne, Pittsburg, Pushmataha, Rogers and Tulsa Counties.
In Grady County, there have been 499 cases, 450 recoveries and seven deaths.
According to data from OSDH, active cases are as follows: Chickasha: 16, Blanchard: 21, Tuttle: 18, Rush Springs: 2, Alex: 2, Pocasset: 1.
Chickasha has had 244 cases, 224 recoveries and four deaths. Blanchard has had 161 cases, 139 recoveries and one death. Tuttle has had 127 cases, 107 recoveries and two deaths. Rush Springs has had 15 cases and 13 recoveries. Minco has had 14 cases and 14 recoveries. Alex has had 13 cases and 11 recoveries. Amber has had 10 cases and 10 recoveries. Verden and Ninnekah have each had seven cases and seven recoveries. Pocasset has had seven cases and six recoveries.
