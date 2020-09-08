The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 833 new COVID-19 cases, 855 recoveries and 1 additional death on Tuesday.
This brings the state’s total to 65,053 cases, 54,269 recoveries and 854 deaths. The new death was a man in the 65 and older age group from Tulsa County.
OSDH will begin their transition into a new data collection and reporting system that includes combining “confirmed” as well as “probable” cases.
“This will advance OSHD’s mission to deliver public data that best represents the current, active presence of COVID-19 in Oklahoma,” a release from OSDH said.
In Grady County, there have been 583 cases, 490 recoveries and seven deaths.
According to data from OSDH, active cases are as follows: Chickasha: 38, Blanchard: 38, Tuttle: 31, Minco: 2, Rush Springs: 2, Alex: 3.
Chickasha has had a total of 281 cases, 239 recoveries and four deaths. Blanchard has had 204 cases, 165 recoveries and one death. Tuttle has had 154 cases, 121 recoveries and two deaths. Minco has had 17 cases and 15 recoveries. Rush Springs has had 16 cases and 14 recoveries. Alex has had 15 cases and 12 recoveries. Amber has had 10 cases and 10 recoveries. Ninnekah, Verden and Pocasset have each had seven cases and seven recoveries.
