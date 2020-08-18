The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 615 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 and 17 new deaths on Tuesday.
This brings the state’s total to 49,326 cases, 41,370 recoveries and 682 deaths.
A list of the deaths reported today, with age group and location, is not available at this time. OSDH has had some delays in reporting statistics on Tuesday due to technical difficulties.
In Grady County, there have been 473 cases, 419 recoveries and seven deaths.
According to data from OSDH, active cases are as follows: Chickasha: 17, Blanchard: 18, Tuttle: 21, Rush Springs: 3, MInco: 1, Alex: 1, Amber: 2, Verden: 1.
In Chickasha there have been 234 cases, 213 recoveries and four deaths. In Blanchard there have been 151 cases, 132 recoveries and one death. In Tuttle there have been 118 cases, 95 recoveries and two deaths. In Rush Springs there have been 14 cases and 11 recoveries. Minco has had 14 cases and 13 recoveries. Alex has had 12 cases and 11 recoveries. Amber has had 10 cases and eight recoveries. Ninnekah has had seven cases and seven recoveries. Verden has had seven cases and six recoveries. Pocasset has had six cases and six recoveries.
