OSDH: 6,338 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, 329 total deaths

On Friday, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported a total of 6,338 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 and 329 total deaths in the state.
Two additional deaths were reported, one female int the 65 and older age group from Oklahoma County and two males in the 65 and older age group from Tulsa County.
OSDH reported a total of 85 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Grady County and 66 recoveries. The three COVID-19 deaths in the county were from Chickasha where 48 cases and 33 recoveries have been reported. In Tuttle, 16 cases and 15 recoveries have been reported.
Three cases and two recoveries were reported from Alex and Rush Springs. Amber has had two cases and two recoveries. Verden has two cases and one recovery. Minco and Ninnekah have both had one case and one recovery.
Blanchard, which is between Grady and McClain Counties have had 21 cases and 21 recoveries.
