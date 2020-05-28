OSDH: 6,270 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, 326 total deaths

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 6,270 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 and 326 total deaths on Thursday.
There are four additional deaths reported, one occurring in the last 24 hours and the other three occurring between May 22 and May 26. All were in the 65 and older age groups.
In Grady County, there have been 83 confirmed positive cases, 62 recoveries and three deaths. The three deaths were from Chickasha, where there have been 48 cases and 31 recoveries.
Tuttle has had 16 cases and 15 recoveries. Rush Springs has three cases and two recoveries. Alex and Amber each have two cases and two recoveries. Verden, Ninnekah and Minco have each had one case and one recovery.
Blanchard, which is between Grady and McClain Counties, has had 21 cases and 20 recoveries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.