As of Wednesday, OSDH reported 6,229 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the state and 322 total deaths.
There were four additional deaths, all occurred between March 25 and May 25. Two of the deaths were a man and a woman in the 65 and older age group from Tulsa County. The other two were women in the 65 and older age group from Washington County.
On May 27, OSDH has reported 83 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Grady County and 59 recoveries. Chickasha has had 48 cases and 28 recoveries and three deaths. Tuttle has 16 cases and 15 recoveries. Rush Springs has three cases and two recoveries. Alex and Amber have each had two cases and two recoveries. Minco, Ninnekah and Verden have each had one case and one recovery. Blanchard, which is between Grady and McClain Counties, has had 21 cases and 20 recoveries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.