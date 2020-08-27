The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 700 new cases of COVID-19 and 15 additional deaths.
This brings the state’s total to 55,550 cases, 47,186 recoveries and 778 deaths.
There was one death in the 36 to 49 age group, one in the 50 to 64 age group and the rest were in the 65 and older age group.
The deaths were from Creek, Garfield, Haskell, Kay, Kingfisher, Le Flore, Lincoln, Oklahoma, Rogers and Tulsa Counties.
Grady County has had 506 cases, 460 recoveries and four deaths.
Active cases, according to OSDH, are as follows: Chickasha: 15, Blanchard: 22, Tuttle: 17, Rush Springs: 2, Pocasset: 1.
Chickasha has had 247 cases, 228 recoveries and four deaths. Blanchard has had 163 cases, 140 recoveries and one death. Tuttle has had 131 cases, 112 recoveries and two deaths. Rush Springs has had 15 cases and 13 recoveries. Minco has had 14 cases and 14 recoveries. Amber has had 10 cases and 10 recoveries. Pocasset has had seven cases and six recoveries. Ninnekah and Verden have each had seven cases and seven recoveries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.