The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 54 additional deaths on Dec. 2, the highest death count for the state since the pandemic began.
The deaths all occurred between Oct. 24 and Nov. 30, 37 of the deaths have occurred since Thanksgiving, according to OSDH.
Of the 54 deaths, 47 were in the 65 and older age group, six were in the 50 to 64 age group and one was in the 18 to 35 age group.
None of the deaths were from Grady County.
There are currently a total of 202,341 total cases in Oklahoma, 170,905 recoveries and 1,812 deaths. There are 29,624 active cases in the state.
In Grady County, there are 404 active cases, including Chickasha: 179, Tuttle: 105, Minco: 22, Rush Springs: 21, Alex: 9, Ninnekah: 13, Amber: 10, Verden: 9, Pocasset: 6. Blanchard, which is between Grady and McClain Counties, has 147 active cases.
