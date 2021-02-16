The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 508 new COVID-19 cases and 20 additional deaths on Tuesday.
This brings the state’s total to 414,780 cases, 391,156 recoveries and 4,061 deaths. There are 19,563 active cases in Oklahoma.
In Grady County, there have been 5,542 cases, 5,261 recoveries and 67 deaths. There are 214 active cases in the county.
By municipality, active cases include: Chickasha: 100, Blanchard (between Grady and McClain): 115, Tuttle: 47, Minco: 7, Rush Springs: 10, Ninnekah: 12, Alex: 8, Amber: 2, Verden: 5, Pocasset: 0.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.