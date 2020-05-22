OSDH: 5,849 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, 307 total deaths

The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) has reported 72 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, 49 recoveries and two deaths in Grady County as of May 22.
The two deaths occurred in Chickasha, where there have been a total of 39 cases and 22 recoveries, according to OSDH. Tuttle has 15 cases and 14 recoveries. Amber has two cases and one recovery. Rush Springs has two cases and two recoveries. Verden, Alex and Minco each have one case and one recovery. Ninnekah has one case.
On Friday, OSDH reported 5,849 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma and three additional deaths. One death occurred in the past 24 hours and the others died between May 17 and May 20. One from Oklahoma County was a woman in the 65 and older age group. One from Tulsa County was a man in the 65 and older age group. A man from Texas County was in the 50 to 64 age group.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.