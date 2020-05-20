OSDH: 5,532 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, 299 deaths

On Wednesday, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 5,532 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19.
Five additional deaths were reported, bringing the state’s total to 299 deaths. The five deaths occurred in Oklahoma, Tulsa and Cleveland Counties. All were in the 65 and older age group.
As of May 20, there are 68 total confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Grady County and 47 recoveries. The two deaths in the county were from Chickasha, where 38 cases and 21 recoveries have been reported.
In Tuttle, there are 15 cases and 14 recoveries. In Amber there are two cases and one recovery. In Rush Springs there are two cases and two recoveries. There is one case in Ninnekah. One case and one recovery have been reported for Alex, Minco and Verden.
Blanchard, which is between Grady and McClain Counties has had 20 cases and 18 recoveries.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
