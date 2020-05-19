OSDH: 5,489 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, 294 deaths

On Tuesdays, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported a total of 5,489 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the state and six additional deaths.
All six deaths were in the 65 and older age group from Oklahoma, McIntosh and Washington Counties. This brings the state death total to 294.
In Grady County, 65 total confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 and 44 recoveries have been reported by OSDH. There have been two deaths, both in Chickasha, where 36 cases and 20 recoveries have been recorded. In Tuttle, there are 15 cases and 14 recoveries. In Amber there are two cases and one recovery. In Rush Springs there are two cases and two recoveries. There is one case in Verden, Ninnekah and Alex. There is one case and one recovery in Minco.
Blanchard, which is between Grady and McClain Counties has had 20 cases and 18 recoveries.
