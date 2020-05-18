OSDH: 5,398 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, no additional deaths reported

As of this advisory, there are 5,398 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
There are no additional deaths.
Grady County has 64 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, 43 recoveries and two deaths. The two deaths were from Chickasha, where 35 cases and 20 recoveries have been reported. In Tuttle, there are 15 cases and 14 recoveries. In Rush Springs, there are two cases and two recoveries. There is one case in Alex, Verden and Ninnekah. Minco has one case and one recovery. Amber has two cases and one recovery.
Blanchard, which is between Grady and McClain Counties, has 19 cases and 18 recoveries.
There are 288 total deaths in the state.
On Sunday, OSDH reported 78 new positive COVID cases, for a total of 5,310 positives, and today the agency is reporting 88 new positive COVID-19 cases, for a total of 5,398 positives.
Of today’s new positive cases, 64% were in Texas County, where the agency is partnering with the CDC, businesses and the community on a robust testing and tracing strategy to contain and minimize further spread of COVID-19 throughout this region. More details on this effort can be read here.
Through a partnership with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma and The Caring Foundation, OSDH is deploying Caring Vans providing free COVID-19 testing to underserved communities in Oklahoma City, increasing testing accessibility. COVID-19 testing is open to everyone 16 and older; people do not need to exhibit symptoms to be tested. This week, a Caring Van will be at the Latino Community Development Agency (lcdaok.com). More information can be found here.
COVID-19 testing sites are open in multiple cities in Oklahoma as a result of a cross-county, city and state health system partnership. Visit this page for updated dates and locations.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.