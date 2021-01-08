The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 5,232 new COVID-19 cases and 31 additional deaths on Friday.
This brings the state’s total to 320,586 cases, 280,430 recoveries and 2,703 deaths. There are currently 2,599 active cases in the state.
Grady County has had 4,322 total cases, 3,845 recoveries and 39 deaths.
In Grady County, there are 438 active cases including: Chickasha: 150, Blanchard (between Grady and McClain): 204, Tuttle: 124, Minco: 32, Rush Springs: 31, Ninnekah: 12, Alex: 6, Amber: 6, Verden: 2, Pocasset: 5.
