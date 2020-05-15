OSDH: 5,086 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, 285 total deaths

The state of Oklahoma passed 5,000 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 as of May 15.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 5,086 confirmed positive cases and one additional death on Friday. A woman over the age of 65, from Washington County died in the last 24 hours, according to OSDH.
OSDH reports 60 confirmed positive cases out of Grady County and 41 recoveries.
The two deaths in the county were from Chickasha, where there are 30 cases and 17 recoveries. In Tuttle, there are 15 cases and 14 recoveries. In Rush Springs, there are two cases and two recoveries. There is one case in Alex, Verden and Ninnekah. Minco has one case and one recovery. Amber has two cases and one recovery.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
